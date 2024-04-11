Perspire Sauna Studio Ramps-Up Partnership with Clearlight® for All Franchise Studios

Industry Innovator on Proprietary Design Teams Up Leading Infrared/Red-Light Sauna Brand

Perspire Sauna Studio, one of the country’s largest sauna franchises specializing in full spectrum infrared (IR) and red-light therapy (RLT), is rolling out a new sauna design and member experience through the brand’s long-standing partnership with Clearlight, the industry leader in infrared sauna and pioneer in innovative health and wellness solutions.

The partnership with Clearlight includes a proprietary sauna design that’s specific to all Perspire Sauna Studio locations, as well as access to the latest in sauna technology and experiential capabilities. This includes the HALO ONE® Halotherapy generator, which the Perspire Sauna Studio team has already begun introducing to select franchise studios to afford members with world-class sauna therapy sessions.

This latest design of the franchise’s saunas also includes a premium red-light therapy tower, chromotherapy, recessed accent lights for mood and reading, Bluetooth connectivity, and a glass-front design that allows members to enjoy premium entertainment, such as Smart TVs, during their session.

“We thoroughly enjoy working with Lee, his entire crew and the wonderful franchise owners at Perspire,” said Dr. Raleigh Duncan, Founder and CEO, Clearlight. “We share the same vision and values when it comes to healing people. Adding Red-Light and Halotherapy to any Perspire sauna session makes a great deal of sense as it maximizes the therapeutic effects in the same amount of time as a standard infrared sauna session.”

Recognized as the fastest-growing infrared and red-light sauna therapy concept in the country, Perspire Sauna Studio is rapidly setting up shop in new markets. This past year marked the brand’s most significant year-to-date for franchise expansion, pushing Perspire’s demand for new saunas to an all-time high, and highlighted the significance of their partnership with an industry innovator like Clearlight.

“Our collaboration with Clearlight is all about creating a best-in-class sauna experience. With the leading infrared sauna maker, we can deliver the most beneficial experience to our members, on a consistent basis with each session,” said Perspire Sauna Studio Founder and CEO Lee Braun. “As we continue to scale, Clearlight proves to be not only the most reliable partner but the most innovative in the space.”

Perspire Sauna Studio is currently seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchisees interested in new career opportunities or those looking to diversify their current portfolios. To learn more about the brand’s franchising opportunities, visit perspiresaunastudio.com/franchise/.

About Perspire Sauna Studio:

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red-light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven wellness company provides a luxury experience combining the centuries-old sauna practice with infrared (IR) heat and red-light therapy (RLT) to maximize wellness benefits. The brand was established in 2010 by Founder & CEO Lee Braun to expand into major markets throughout the U.S. and further instill its vision of making the IR sauna experience accessible to all. The company has awarded over 179 franchise licenses, with 52 studios open nationwide and 50 more in development to open in 2024 as of Q1 2024.

About Clearlight®:

Founded by a Chiropractic Physician, Dr. Raleigh Duncan, Clearlight is the industry leader in infrared sauna and pioneer in innovative health and wellness solutions for more than 25 years. Clearlight was the first company to develop Carbon/Ceramic infrared heaters capable of delivering a deeper, more penetrating infrared wavelength, while also offering the lowest EMF (electromagnetic fields) and ELF (extremely low frequency) available on the market. Dr. Duncan is widely considered one of the early pioneers in infrared sauna technologies and has patents/patents-pending for much of the technology Clearlight uses. The Berkeley, CA-based company offers best-in-class wellness products for home and business use including: Infrared Saunas, Sanctuary Full Spectrum Saunas, Outdoor Saunas, Premier Infrared Saunas, FDA approved Red Light Therapy—The PERSONAL Tower, The CORE Tower, and The FULL BODY Tower; HALO ONE Salt Therapy, AROMA ONE Aromatherapy Diffuser, The Curve Sauna Dome, Amethyst Infrared PEMF Mat, and Custom Sauna Heater Kits (Build Your Own Sauna). For every sauna purchase, Clearlight plants two trees with The National Forest Foundation's Sapling Program. To learn more and/or enhance your existing Clearlight sauna experience, visit infraredsauna.com and ClearlightRed.com; and follow on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok and YouTube.