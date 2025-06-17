350th Kiddie Academy ® franchise location now open

June 17, 2025 // Franchising.com // ABINGDON, Md. – Kiddie Academy® Educational Child Care announces the opening of its 350th franchised location in Lancaster, Pa. Owned and operated by locals and first-time entrepreneurs Cassie and Austin Fenerty, Kiddie Academy of Lancaster held its grand opening on June 7.

“It’s an honor to celebrate the 350th Academy opening in Lancaster,” said Casey Miller, third-generation CEO of Kiddie Academy. “With every new Academy that’s established, we’re building on the mission my grandparents envisioned when they founded Kiddie Academy in 1981.”

The mission of Kiddie Academy is to empower entrepreneurs with a passion for early childhood development to nurture, educate and inspire children for the future.

Entrepreneurs like Kiddie Academy of Lancaster owner Cassie Fenerty are often called to educational child care franchising upon discovering a lack of high-quality care in their communities. Fenerty has two young children who were placed on child care waiting lists for nearly a year when they were born. As a native to Lancaster, it’s important to Fenerty to be fully immersed in the community by supporting families who require care for their children.

“We chose to open Kiddie Academy of Lancaster because we saw a true need for child care that nurtures the whole child — academically, socially and emotionally,” said Fenerty. “We're not just a place for children to be cared for — we're a place where they are known, challenged and celebrated.”

The Kiddie Academy of Lancaster facility, located at 251 South Centerville Road, features 11 classrooms and a spacious playground with play structures resembling a barn and farmer’s market to reflect the area’s larger farming community.

SOURCE Kiddie Academy®

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.