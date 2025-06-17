Scenthound Builds on Momentum with New Multi-Unit Agreement in Wisconsin

June 17, 2025 // Franchising.com // MILWAUKEE, WI – With more than half of U.S. households owning at least one dog, the need for vital pet services continues to grow. In response to this demand, Scenthound is expanding its presence with the signing of a multi-unit agreement to bring five locations to Wisconsin. The first Scenter will be located in Wauwatosa at 6650 W State Street, Suite C, and is slated to open late October.

Spearheading the growth across Wisconsin is husband and wife, Kevin and Tracey Scharnek, and their daughter Riley. The local family is no stranger to franchising as they were previously multi-unit owners with Orangetheory Fitness, with Kevin also serving as an area developer for a decade. In addition to his franchise background, Kevin brings more than 20 years of global marketing and sales experience. Riley, who will be the face of the business, earned a degree from the University of Wisconsin – Madison and worked in corporate retail for a few years.

“With my parents being former franchisees of Orangetheory Fitness, in a way, I grew up in the franchising world,” shared Riley. “I knew I always wanted to dive into entrepreneurship, and after we discovered Scenthound, we knew we needed to bring these essential services to dogs across the greater Milwaukee area. Dogs are truly family, and I look forward to educating dog parents on how to better care for their four-legged loved one.”

In addition to Wauwatosa, the Scharneks are targeting high traffic suburban areas such as Brookfield, Menomonee Falls, Pewaukee and Shorewood for their additional four locations.

“Similarly to when we became franchisees of Orangetheory, we know there is a need for the types of services Scenthound offers,” added Kevin. “Orangetheory paved its own path in the fitness industry providing preventative wellness for humans and Scenthound is the dog equivalent, creating an entirely new category that offers accessible routine wellness services so dogs can live longer, happier lives.”

SOURCE Scenthound

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.