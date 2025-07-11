Feng Cha Appoints Champion as Franchise Development Agency of Record

July 11, 2025 // Franchising.com // DALLAS – Feng Cha has named Champion as its official franchise development agency of record, effective immediately.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Champion,” said Johnny Gao, co-founder and co-CEO for Feng Cha. “Their track record in franchise marketing, strategic creativity and deep industry relationships makes them an ideal extension of our team as we enter our next phase of expansion.”

Champion will lead all digital marketing efforts for Feng Cha’s franchise development program.

“Feng Cha has carved out a strong identity in the booming boba space, and their growth potential is enormous,” said Eric Spiritas, Principal at Champion. “We take great pride in partnering with brands that have heart, vision and strong leadership — and Feng Cha delivers on all three. We’re excited to help amplify their story and connect them with their next generation of franchisees.”

