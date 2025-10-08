PayMore Ranked Among Top Franchise Brands by Franchise Times in 2025

October 08, 2025 // Franchising.com // NEW YORK – PayMore has been recognized by Franchise Times in its 2025 Top 400 ranking of the largest franchise systems in the U.S.

The Franchise Times Top 400® is an exclusive annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available.

“Being recognized by Franchise Times is an exciting milestone for our brand,” said Stephen R. Preuss Sr., CEO and Co-founder of PayMore. “In just five years of franchising, PayMore has gone from one store on Long Island to a coast-to-coast movement, and this honor reflects the momentum we’re carrying forward as more operators and consumers embrace resale.”

Founded in 2011 and franchising since 2020, PayMore has emerged as a category leader by combining e-commerce convenience with neighborhood retail for smartphones, tablets, gaming systems, and other electronics. The model is attracting experienced multi-unit operators diversifying beyond restaurants and traditional retail, drawn by PayMore’s low overhead, fast ramp-up, and ability to scale quickly.

SOURCE PayMore

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.