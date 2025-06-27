Nick the Greek Continues to Grow Texas Footprint With New Houston Restaurant

June 27, 2025 // Franchising.com // SAN JOSE, Calif. - Nick the Greek has proudly opened its second location in Houston, Texas.

“The greater Houston community has welcomed Nick the Greek with open arms following our Porter opening and we’re thrilled to bring authentic Greek flavors to even more Houstonians with our first location in the city,” said Nick “Baby Nick” Tsigaris, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Nick the Greek. “Harris County's culinary scene is renowned for its rich diversity, featuring a tapestry of flavors from around the world, and we look forward to joining this vibrant community, contributing to its dynamic food landscape.”

Established in 2014 by cousins Big Nick, Little Nick and Baby Nick Tsigaris – all named after their grandfather per Greek tradition – Nick the Greek satisfies the desire for healthy, flavorful and authentic Greek cuisine in a fast casual environment without compromising quality. Drawing from two generations of restaurant entrepreneurship and countless visits to Greece, the street food-inspired menu boasts flavorful gyro meats cooked in-house on a traditional vertical rotisserie, charbroiled souvlaki skewers, zesty sauces, fresh vegetables and authentic Greek treats including baklava and Greek donuts.

Nick the Greek’s Houston restaurant is located at 11805 Westheimer Road and can be reached by telephone at (346) 646-5668. The restaurant is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

