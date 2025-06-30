Woodhouse Spa Continues Growth With Three New Spa Openings

June 30, 2025 // Franchising.com // DENVER, CO — Woodhouse Spa has expanded its footprint with the opening of three new franchise locations in Louisville, KY; Sarasota, FL; and Eden Prairie, MN. These new openings strengthen the brand’s presence in growing communities and reflect its ongoing efforts to bring the brand’s elevated wellness experience to even more guests in thriving, wellness-minded communities across the country.

Each new Woodhouse Spa is independently owned and operated, led by a mix of experienced and first-time franchisees who share a commitment to delivering the brand’s award-winning services and calming environment to their local communities.

Louisville, KY: Opened in April, this stunning new spa marks the third location for Kim Stevens and Karen Torres Coyle, existing franchisees who also own Woodhouse Spa locations in Nashville and Sarasota. Now the third Woodhouse Spa to open in Kentucky, the new location brings a rejuvenating retreat to the vibrant Downtown Louisville area. With luxurious amenities and self-care services, the spa is poised to become a go-to haven for relaxation and renewal for Louisville residents and visitors alike.

Sarasota, FL: Opened in April, this newest spa is the latest addition from franchisees Kim Stevens and Karen Torres Coyle, who also own locations in Nashville and Louisville. It’s also the fourth Woodhouse Spa to open in Florida, underscoring the brand’s continued momentum in the Sunshine State. Nestled in the heart of Downtown Sarasota, the new spa offers a serene escape designed to deliver the ultimate self-care destination for both the local community and the city’s many visitors.

Eden Prairie, MN: Opened in late June, this new spa marks the debut of Woodhouse Spa for franchise owner Megan Stebbing. Conveniently located in a bustling shopping and dining district near Eden Prairie Center, the spa brings Woodhouse Spa’s signature luxury experience to one of the Twin Cities’ most dynamic suburbs. With tranquil treatment rooms, curated retail offerings, and a full-service menu designed to promote well-being, the Eden Prairie location is set to become a go-to destination for holistic self-care in the greater Minneapolis area.

“We’re proud to welcome the new Louisville, Sarasota, and Eden Prairie locations to Woodhouse Spa,” said Ariel Clay, Chief Operating Officer of Woodhouse Spa. “As wellness continues to play a vital role in everyday life and demand continues to increase for accessible yet luxurious wellness experiences, these new openings allow us to continue to meet guests where they are - both geographically and in their personal wellness journeys.”

Woodhouse Spa is a luxury day spa franchise offering resort-quality experiences in convenient neighborhood locations. For over 24 years, Woodhouse has been dedicated to delivering fully personalized wellness journeys that help guests relax, restore, and rejuvenate. Each spa is thoughtfully designed with natural textures, earthy tones, soothing aromatherapy, and calming soundscapes to create an immersive, tranquil environment. Guests can choose from a wide range of premium services, including massage therapy, facials, body treatments, waxing, and nail care—all tailored to their unique needs.

