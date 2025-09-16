Discover Strength Named on Entrepreneur’s 2025 Top New and Emerging Franchises

September 16, 2025 // Franchising.com // MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Discover Strength has been named on Entrepreneur’s 2025 Top New and Emerging Franchises list. This annual ranking highlights the most promising up-and-coming franchise brands that are making a significant impact across industries.

“This recognition from Entrepreneur is a testament to the clarity of our mission and the power of our model,” said Luke Carlson, CEO and Founder of Discover Strength. “We’re proud to be seen as a trailblazer in the fitness franchise category. We have built this brand on a foundation of science, service, and sustainability, and that’s resonating with both clients and franchisees.”

Founded in 2006, Discover Strength has long been committed to bridging the gap between exercise science and everyday gym practices. Its model revolves around 30-minute, twice-weekly strength training sessions led by expert exercise physiologists, each rigorously trained and certified. Every workout is personalized, efficient, and grounded in decades of research.

After 15 years of proving the concept through company-owned locations, Discover Strength launched its franchise program to scale responsibly, an approach that is earning industry attention.

The Entrepreneur ranking comes at a pivotal moment in the brand’s development. Earlier this year, Carlson was elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Health and Fitness Association (HFA). The brand also welcomed new VP of Marketing, Nicole Leary.

SOURCE Discover Strength

###

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.