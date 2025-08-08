Donatos Pizza Signals Key Growth in Virgina, Maryland and Georgia

Premium Pizza Franchise Grows Presence in DMV, Atlanta Metro Area

August 08, 2025 // Franchising.com // COLUMBUS, OH – Donatos Pizza, the premium pizza franchise famous for its abundantly topped pizzas spread Edge to Edge®, continues its ambitious franchise growth throughout the DMV area (DC, Maryland, and Virginia) as well as the Atlanta metro area.

The first few of these DMV locations are expected near Ashburn, Herndon, and Reston with the initial location expected to open by Q1 of 2026. Ultimately, Donatos Pizza hopes to grow to over traditional and non-traditional locations within the Maryland and Virginia region over the next 2-3 years.

Additionally, Donatos is taking a bite out of the Peach State with a 2-unit deal in South Atlanta. The first location is expected to open in late 2025 and will add to the four Donatos currently open in Georgia.

“With every new agreement, we’re strengthening our footprint on these communities while showcasing our commitment to delivering more of what our guests love: more toppings, more flavor, and more deliciousness,” said Jeff Baldwin, VP of Development and Franchising at Donatos Pizza. “Given their strong populations and market growth, Georgia and the DMV will remain target markets for Donatos expansion for some time. We’re excited to welcome our new motivated franchise partners who are ready to grow with us.”

This strategic expansion aligns with the International Franchise Association’s list of fastest-growing states, which includes many states that Donatos is targeting such as Georgia, Virginia and Maryland. In keeping with their tagline of Gotta love more.™️, Donatos Pizza looks forward to building a footprint within these franchising hotspots.

“With the support of our loyal fans and dedicated franchise partners, Donatos Pizza has the potential to expand throughout the DMV with over 20 locations offering our premium pizza,” said Kevin King, CEO and President of Donatos Pizza. “Georgians have been enjoying our pizza for a while due to our partnership with Red Robin, and now we are excited to bring them even more of our beloved menu items and quality customer service.”

Donatos Pizza was founded in 1963 when Ohio State sophomore, Jim Grote, bought a small pizza shop in Columbus, Ohio. Donatos Pizza, known for its award-winning Edge to Edge® pizza, also serves oven-baked wings and sub sandwiches, appetizers, and salads. Donatos Pizza’s Edge to Edge® trademark refers to abundant toppings that go right to the edge of every thin-crust pizza. Donatos Pizza offers delivery, pick up, eat in and catering services. Today, Donatos Pizza has expanded to over 459 locations across 28 states.

For more information on Donatos Pizza, please visit www.donatos.com.

About Donatos Pizza

Donatos Pizza, founded by Jim Grote in 1963 in Columbus, Ohio, is a family-owned business known for its famous thin-crust pizzas with abundant toppings spread Edge to Edge®. Headquartered in Columbus, Donatos and its franchise partners operate over 179 stores. Additionally, Donatos Pizza is proudly served in nearly 300 non-traditional locations nationwide, including select Red Robin restaurants. Committed to quality, community, and customer satisfaction, Donatos Pizza has received numerous awards and accolades, reflecting its dedication to excellence and innovation. For more information about Donatos Pizza and franchising opportunities, visit www.donatosfranchise.com.

SOURCE Donatos Pizza

###

Media Contact:

Maddy Reda

[email protected]

