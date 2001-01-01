 Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip Franchise Opportunity
Nestle Toll House Cafe by Chip Franchise Opportunity

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $100,000
Net Worth: $300,000
Franchise Fee: $30,000
Total Investment: $151,750 - $475,300
Royalty Fee: 6%
Advertising Fee: 1.5%

Available Markets:


Canada: AB, BC, MB, NB, NT, NS, ON, PQ, SK, YT
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, OH, OK, OR, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY
International Opportunities Available

Own THE VERY BEST!

Crest Foods, Inc. is actively seeking qualified candidates to become franchisees of Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Although preferred, no previous franchising or restaurant experience is required for you to own your very own Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip.

Would you like to own your very own Café featuring products from one of the world's most recognized brands? If you are interested in learning more about this premier bakery café brand, submit the request form below.

Nestlé® Toll House® Café
offers North America's Very Best:

  • Stack of Nestle Tollhouse cookiesSuperior, freshly baked goods with over 45 varieties, including cookies and brownies
  • The world's largest coffee brand, Nescafé®, offers a great tasting, yet simple-to-produce, array of coffee products, including espresso-based specialty drinks, both hot and cold.
  • Premium ice cream products featuring Nestle's Edy's® and Dryers® brands
  • Sweet and savory hand-made crepes
  • Delicious fruit smoothies
  • Savory flatbreads, paninis, and wraps
  • Superior soft-serve frozen yogurt offerings
  • Strong catering and delivery options

The universal availability of Nestlé-branded products at the retail level provides a strong "halo effect" to every Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip franchise. It's this powerful brand equity and reputation for quality that helps drive consumers to every café.

Few franchise opportunities exist anywhere with the strength of a multi-billion-dollar, globally loved brand behind it. After all, everyone knows and loves Nestlé Toll House cookies!

Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip offers a
comprehensive franchise support program that includes:

  • Real Estate site selection and lease negotiation
  • Design and layout of your café
  • Classroom and in-store training
  • Marketing and promotional support
  • Rights to use the Nestlé® and Toll House® trademarks and logos
  • Use of confidential Nestlé® recipes
  • Hands-on operational support
  • Professional marketing support
  • On-going product and menu development

Are you ready to take the next step towards owning your own Nestlé® Toll House® Café by Chip franchise? To learn more, simply fill out the contact form and we'll follow-up with more information and answer any initial questions you may have. We look forward to exploring this powerful opportunity with you!

This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.

