Pickleman's Gourment Cafe Franchise Opportunity

Financial Information:
|Franchise Fee:
|$35,000
|Total Investment:
|$398,800 - $850,000
|Royalty Fee:
|6% of Gross Sales withdrawn weekly
|Advertising Fee:
|3% of Gross Sales withdrawn weekly
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AR, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MI, MN, MS, MO, NE, NM, NC, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, WI, WY
|
Since 2005, Pickleman's has been a family-friendly restaurant known for high quality ingredients and speedy service. Franchising our proven business model combined with your ambition, benefits our brand, entrepreneurs like you and provides tremendous value to our guests and communities.
Why Pickleman's
At Pickleman's we strike the right balance between oversight and independence. We provide our franchisees with the tools they need to operate and make important decisions to successfully oversee their franchise locations.
As a result, our customers aren't just customers but fans. They love our exceptional service and delicious gourmet sandwiches, pizzas, soups, salads, and cookies.
Here are a few benefits of opening a franchise with us:
Our Business Model
Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe is a family friendly concept that serves up our award-winning sandwiches, fresh chopped salads, gourmet soups, thin crust pizzas, and make from scratch cookies for dine-in, delivery, pick-up, catering and Drive-thru (where available). Pickleman's website along with our branded apps allow our guests to order online for the speed and convenience they have come to expect.
What Sets Us Apart
Marketing
Ops/Training
Owning a franchise can be highly rewarding. Enjoy the benefits of franchise ownership with Pickleman's.
