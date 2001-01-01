Pickleman's Gourment Cafe Franchise Opportunity

Since 2005, Pickleman's has been a family-friendly restaurant known for high quality ingredients and speedy service. Franchising our proven business model combined with your ambition, benefits our brand, entrepreneurs like you and provides tremendous value to our guests and communities.

Why Pickleman's

At Pickleman's we strike the right balance between oversight and independence. We provide our franchisees with the tools they need to operate and make important decisions to successfully oversee their franchise locations.

As a result, our customers aren't just customers but fans. They love our exceptional service and delicious gourmet sandwiches, pizzas, soups, salads, and cookies.

Here are a few benefits of opening a franchise with us:

Proven systems and processes

Concise site buildout process

Expert support

Unique concept

Award-winning menu

Market availability

Our Business Model

Pickleman's Gourmet Cafe is a family friendly concept that serves up our award-winning sandwiches, fresh chopped salads, gourmet soups, thin crust pizzas, and make from scratch cookies for dine-in, delivery, pick-up, catering and Drive-thru (where available). Pickleman's website along with our branded apps allow our guests to order online for the speed and convenience they have come to expect.

What Sets Us Apart

Higher quality Ingredients

Proprietary recipes

Health-conscious menu options

Efficient production line

In-house delivery

Marketing

Pickleman's Hyper Local Marketing Strategy focuses on building relationships and establishing a reliable network of local partners, schools, and businesses to not only grow your business, but serve your communities. Our food is our best marketing tool, and that's why each of our stores implement a regimented sampling strategy with the use of satellite imagery and heat mapping to pinpoint targets to maximize each trade area.

The corporate marketing team designs assets and periodic marketing strategies to help you achieve your goals.

Ops/Training

The operation of any Pickleman's is where the magic really happens! Each Pickleman's is designed to scale their volume with speed and accuracy, being able to bake a pizza in just 3 minutes!

Pickleman's extensive training program allows our teams to quickly train any new employees for success in a matter of days.

Pickleman's General Manager Training Program is designed to give managers the knowledge to lead their teams to consistently provide our high-quality products and the best guest experience.

Owning a franchise can be highly rewarding. Enjoy the benefits of franchise ownership with Pickleman's.

Ready to get started? Fill out our inquiry form and we will respond to you soon.