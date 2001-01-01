Tough Mudder Bootcamp Franchise Opportunity
Financial Information:
|Cash Investment:
|$125,000
|Net Worth:
|$400,000
|Franchise Fee:
|$24,000 - $40,000
|Total Investment:
|$283,300 - $446,700
|Royalty Fee:
|7%
|Advertising Fee:
|2%
Available Markets:
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WY
|
What is Tough Mudder Bootcamp?
Tough Mudder Bootcamp is a boutique fitness studio that offers a revolutionary 45 minute results-driven, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout that focuses on full body functional movements to increase strength and aerobic endurance and make you strong for everyday life. Our fitness classes offer a drop in ready experience, so if it's your first time working out or you're a life-long fitness enthusiast you will get a great full body workout every time. Our workouts are science-based and technology enhanced that produce results. We never repeat a workout, so you will always have a high level of variety and that will help break through plateaus and keep you coming back. We offer our members MyZone heart rate monitors to track fitness and give immediate feedback. Our programming is designed to create a strong sense of community in our studios and to attract and retain members.
Why invest in Tough Mudder Bootcamp?
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.
Request Information
Looking for more information about Tough Mudder Bootcamp? Take a moment to fill out our quick information request form.