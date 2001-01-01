 Tough Mudder Bootcamp Franchise Opportunity
Tough Mudder Bootcamp Franchise Opportunity

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $125,000
Net Worth: $400,000
Franchise Fee: $24,000 - $40,000
Total Investment: $283,300 - $446,700
Royalty Fee: 7%
Advertising Fee: 2%

Available Markets:


United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WY

What is Tough Mudder Bootcamp?

Tough Mudder Bootcamp is a boutique fitness studio that offers a revolutionary 45 minute results-driven, high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout that focuses on full body functional movements to increase strength and aerobic endurance and make you strong for everyday life. Our fitness classes offer a drop in ready experience, so if it's your first time working out or you're a life-long fitness enthusiast you will get a great full body workout every time. Our workouts are science-based and technology enhanced that produce results. We never repeat a workout, so you will always have a high level of variety and that will help break through plateaus and keep you coming back. We offer our members MyZone heart rate monitors to track fitness and give immediate feedback. Our programming is designed to create a strong sense of community in our studios and to attract and retain members.

Why invest in Tough Mudder Bootcamp?

  • Own your own business and positively impact lives
  • Tough Mudder Bootcamps programming is based on the three top trends in fitness - high intensity interval training (HIIT), group training and wearable technology
  • Industry leading franchise support team focuses on your success:
    • Tough Mudder Bootcamp University offers 10+ days of comprehensive HQ and onsite training for you, your coaches and your staff
    • Our experienced Operations Team manages turnkey real estate lease acquisition, leasehold improvements, 3rd party financing, equipment purchases, and technology installation, to help you focus on the sales and marketing of your studio
    • Our creative Marketing Team advises on integrated marketing strategies and brand promotion, and develops results driven membership campaigns to build your customer base
    • Our dedicated Franchise Performance Team assists you in hiring and training your staff, and developing pre-grand opening sales strategies, to drive continued growth of your studio
  • Centralized programming provides science backed, industry leading fitness classes without paying for high cost trainers
  • Executive leadership with with over 80 years of experience in the fitness business
  • Presales focused model allows investors to build significant revenue before the doors open
  • Tough Mudder provides instant brand recognition and membership opportunities
  • Attractive territories available with exciting growth opportunities; joining Tough Mudder Bootcamp now provides an opportunity to multiply your success beyond one studio
This web page does not constitute a franchise offering or an offer to sell a franchise. A franchise offering can be made by us only in a state if we are first registered, excluded, exempted or otherwise qualified to offer franchises in that state, and only if we provide you with an appropriate franchise disclosure document.

