Testimonials

When I found out how successful you could be with Transblue, I became really excited about the opportunity. This business isn’t about what I can do with my hands, it’s about what I can do with a team.

Mark Wilson
owner of a Transblue Franchise in Tacoma, Washington

By subbing out all of the work to contractors, we’re not limited in how big our business can get. I don’t have to waste resources buying equipment, hiring employees, or buying insurance because the contractors provide that. The sky’s the limit as to how much we can grow.

Jeff Ashmore
owner of a Transblue franchise in Mount Vernon, Washington

Financial Information:

Cash Investment: $50,000
Net Worth: $100,000
Franchise Fee: $50,000
Total Investment: $120,000 - $160,000
Royalty Fee: 6%
Advertising Fee: 1% for the first 6 months, after month 7 $1500/month – flat fee

Available Markets:


Canada: AB, BC, MB, NB, NL, NT, NS, ON, PE, PQ, SK, YT
United States: AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, DC, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI
International Opportunities Available

Transblue is a leading general contracting franchise specializing in managing outdoor construction projects for residential, commercial, and government clients. Founded in 2004, we have emerged as one of the best-kept secrets in the franchise industry because our business model allows our franchise owners to tap into the flourishing construction industry and build endlessly scalable businesses without taking on unnecessary risk.

Transblue Franchise Opportunity

Our Model

Over the last 18 years in business, Transblue has developed a business model that focuses solely on managing projects and ongoing maintenance for clients. Our franchise owners don't have to have any experience in the construction industry because they sub-contract all of the construction work to contractors. This means franchisees can take on any job they can manage without purchasing the equipment, the insurance, or the investment in payroll. Instead, the subcontractors provide everything. Our franchise owners oversee the projects to completion and move on to the next job.

Outstanding Profit Potential

The strongest validation that our business model works is in the numbers. According to our most recent Franchise Disclosure Document, our franchise owners generated more than $1,748,503.62 in Average Unit Volume (AUV), with top-performing Transblue franchise owners earning more than $2.3 million in sales.

The reason why we're charting such big numbers is because of our focus on scalability. Historically, one truck in the construction industry can tackle one job at a time. But Transblue focuses on project management and is a different model altogether. Our project managers tackle up to eight jobs at a time. Because our franchise owners use subcontractors, they don't have to hire large crews or buy equipment, and as a result, business costs are low while the margins remain high.

We're Committed to 100% Franchisee Satisfaction

The culture of Transblue is all about servant leadership - and this starts at the top. We honor our franchise owners' investment in us by providing comprehensive training & support that begins from day one and covers every aspect of the business model. Our leadership team is always accessible, ready to jump in and problem solve, answer any questions, and help your business reach its full potential.

At Transblue, 100% franchisee satisfaction is not the goal - it is the standard.

