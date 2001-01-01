Transblue® Franchise Opportunity

Transblue is a leading general contracting franchise specializing in managing outdoor construction projects for residential, commercial, and government clients. Founded in 2004, we have emerged as one of the best-kept secrets in the franchise industry because our business model allows our franchise owners to tap into the flourishing construction industry and build endlessly scalable businesses without taking on unnecessary risk.

Our Model

Over the last 18 years in business, Transblue has developed a business model that focuses solely on managing projects and ongoing maintenance for clients. Our franchise owners don't have to have any experience in the construction industry because they sub-contract all of the construction work to contractors. This means franchisees can take on any job they can manage without purchasing the equipment, the insurance, or the investment in payroll. Instead, the subcontractors provide everything. Our franchise owners oversee the projects to completion and move on to the next job.

Outstanding Profit Potential

The strongest validation that our business model works is in the numbers. According to our most recent Franchise Disclosure Document, our franchise owners generated more than $1,748,503.62 in Average Unit Volume (AUV), with top-performing Transblue franchise owners earning more than $2.3 million in sales.

The reason why we're charting such big numbers is because of our focus on scalability. Historically, one truck in the construction industry can tackle one job at a time. But Transblue focuses on project management and is a different model altogether. Our project managers tackle up to eight jobs at a time. Because our franchise owners use subcontractors, they don't have to hire large crews or buy equipment, and as a result, business costs are low while the margins remain high.

We're Committed to 100% Franchisee Satisfaction

The culture of Transblue is all about servant leadership - and this starts at the top. We honor our franchise owners' investment in us by providing comprehensive training & support that begins from day one and covers every aspect of the business model. Our leadership team is always accessible, ready to jump in and problem solve, answer any questions, and help your business reach its full potential.

At Transblue, 100% franchisee satisfaction is not the goal - it is the standard.